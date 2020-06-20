Woodward County officials found some unidentified human remains on Friday afternoon, Sheriff Kevin Mitchell told The News on Saturday.
"Those remains still need to be forensically identified to confirm who it is," Mitchell said. "We are still working as a multi-agency investigation team, but as of this morning (Saturday), OSBI is taking the lead on this case."
Mitchell said there is a lot of information he can't release yet, "due to the fact that it is still a very active case."
He said the OSBI will likely have more information to release early next week.
Officials have been investigating a missing persons case for the last couple of weeks.
Trent Shuman has been missing since May 21.
On Saturday, family members of Shuman told The News they were notified by officials that the remains are suspected to be his.
But as of Saturday afternoon, an official identification had not been made.
