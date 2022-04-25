A Woodward County man is facing several felony drug charges.
Donald Richard Wines was charged April 18 in Woodward County District Court with trafficking in illegal drugs after former conviction of a felony and maintaining a place for keeping/selling controlled substance after former conviction of a felony. He also had a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
In another case, Wines is charged with trafficking in illegal drugs and maintaining a place for keeping/selling controlled substance.
Wines is in the Woodward County Jail on a total bond of $200,000 or $100,000 for each case. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 20.
In one case (CF-2022-54) Wines is accused of selling approximately 22 grams of methamphetamine in March.
In another case (CF-2022-53) he is accused of possessing approximately 85.5 grams of methamphetamine. The meth was discovered along with drug paraphernalia during a search warrant on April 12 on a motorhome in Woodward County. Agents from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Woodward Police Department and Woodward County Sheriff’s Office took part in the search warrant.
The district attorney's office also added an enhancement page to the charges, noting that Wines was previously convicted of a felony in Oregon.
With the enhancement, punishment for the current cases, if there is a conviction, could run anywhere from 2 years to life in prison.
