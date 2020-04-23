The State Health Department's update on Thursday morning noted that Woodward County had recorded its second positive test for COVID-19.
The first person who tested positive in Woodward County has recovered, officials said.
Overall there are now 3,017 confirmed positive cases in Oklahoma and 179 total deaths after nine deaths were added on Thursday.
There have been 1,884 recoveries from the disease and nearly 48,000 negative tests, the health department reported. Active cases are at 954.
Other Northwest area counties held pretty steady. Major County and Dewey County each has two positive cases as does Beckham County. Harper County has one case.
In the panhandle, Beaver County and Cimarron County each have one case while Texas County has been hit much harder with 46 positive tests and one death.
By age group, over half of the cases have involved people 50 years or older, 31.99 percent for those in the 65-plus age group and 24.23 percent for the 50-64 age group.
Drive-through testing remains available in a number of areas, including the Woodward County Health Department at 1631 Texas, or call 580-256-6416.
Testing is also available in Major County, Beaver County, Garfield County, Harper County and Woods County at the respective health departments.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
Additional Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
