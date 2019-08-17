Schedule for the Woodward County Fair, which starts today at the event center.

Events at the fair are free.

Aug. 17

9 a.m. - HOSA 5K run

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Barn Quilt workshop.

10 a.m. - Car and tractor show, OBI blood drive, face painting, rock wall climbing.

11 a.m. - Hot dog eating contest.

Noon - Dunk tank and bounce houses

1 p.m. - Watermelon seed spitting contest

2 p.m. to 11 p.m. - Carnival

3 p.m. - Cornhole tournament

6:30 p.m. - Tractor pedal contest

7 p.m. - Car burnout

Aug. 18

6 p.m. - Horse show and ice cream social

Aug. 19

9 a.m. - Livestock show

12:30 p.m. - Exhibitor meal

Aug. 20

10 a.m. - Judging contest.

1:30 p.m. - Awards

Aug. 21

6:30 p.m. - Chicken and rabbit judging

Aug. 22

10 a.m. - Open exhibit judging

Aug. 23

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. - TAP Olympics.

