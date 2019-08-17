Schedule for the Woodward County Fair, which starts today at the event center.
Events at the fair are free.
Aug. 17
9 a.m. - HOSA 5K run
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Barn Quilt workshop.
10 a.m. - Car and tractor show, OBI blood drive, face painting, rock wall climbing.
11 a.m. - Hot dog eating contest.
Noon - Dunk tank and bounce houses
1 p.m. - Watermelon seed spitting contest
2 p.m. to 11 p.m. - Carnival
3 p.m. - Cornhole tournament
6:30 p.m. - Tractor pedal contest
7 p.m. - Car burnout
Aug. 18
6 p.m. - Horse show and ice cream social
Aug. 19
9 a.m. - Livestock show
12:30 p.m. - Exhibitor meal
Aug. 20
10 a.m. - Judging contest.
1:30 p.m. - Awards
Aug. 21
6:30 p.m. - Chicken and rabbit judging
Aug. 22
10 a.m. - Open exhibit judging
Aug. 23
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. - TAP Olympics.
