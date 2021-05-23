Northwest Domestic Crisis Director Paul Fockler will present Woodward County Commissioners with information regarding crisis emergency solution grant funds for Woodward and Guymon during the regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
In addition to regular business, an interlocal agreement with the Town of Mooreland will be considered.
The board will consider a transfer of appropriations within the election board accounts.
Commissioners will consider resolutions for junking a desktop workstation for the election board and various items for the County Health Department, including refrigerators and a file cabinet.
A resolution for adding inventory codes for portable and enclosed buildings will be considered.
The board will open sealed bids for County-wide six-month chipping and sealing and projects in District 1 for a low water crossing and pipe cross drain.
Commissioners will consider disposing of a high pressure washer and floor scrubber for the Woodward County Fairgrounds and Event Center.
An executive session will be held to discuss a Human Resources employee, vote to be considered after reconvening into open meeting.
The board will consider a letter of commitment to provide collaboration and support in conjunction with a proposal submitted by the Oklahoma State Department of Health to the CDC’s Community Health Workers for COVID Response & Resilient Communities grant.
Commissioners will consider an appointment of requisition agent for the Woodward Fire Department, Fire Safety and Prevention and fire capital outlay.
Appointments for requisition and receiving agents for Mooreland Fire Department will also be considered.
