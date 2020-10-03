County commission
Woodward County Commissioners will discuss covid items to be submitted to CARES Act group and application for relief funding at their regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning at the courthouse.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m.
A transfer of appropriation out of County general use tax into jail use tax will be considered.
The board will consider authorizing the county clerk to establish and maintain the Sheriff’s donation fund.
Commissioners will consider disposing of a Canon copier for the Sheriff’s office to be junked.
A re-dedication by the Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will be considered.
The board will consider a certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority from Double J Farms in District 3 for 10.41 acres on SE ¼ section 28 T23N R22W.
Commissioners will consider a lease obligation deposit receipt from Chesapeake Operating LLC for Tract 1 and 2 in Section 28 T24N R17W.
A request made by Billings Funeral Home for assistance with a burial will be considered. According to the agenda, every effort has been made to locate the statutory responsible party, including next of kin, without success and county residency has been verified.
In addition to regular business, sealed bids for county side gyp rock will be opened at 11 a.m.
- Dawnita Fogleman
City Commission
A fairly short agenda is set for the Woodward City Commission on Monday.
The commission meets at 7 p.m. in the commission chambers on Main Street.
One of the action items is a resolution to accept signage when entering Woodward recognizing the community as home of Football All-American Bob Fenimore. Fenimore is one of the most decorated players in the history of Oklahoma State University (Oklahoma A&M during his years) and the first pick overall in the NFL draft in 1947 by the Chicago Bears.
Fenimore's career mark of 18 interceptions is still a record at Oklahoma State. He finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1945. He was a two-time All-American in college.
Another action item is establishing a Trick or Treat night for Halloween.
The consent agenda includes approving the 2021 holidays to be observed by the city and facilities agreements with the Oklahoma High School Rodeo Association, Oklahoma Junior High Rodeo Association and the Woodward Roundup Club.
- Johnny McMahan
High Plains Technology Center
The monthly board meeting for High Plains Technology Center is Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the school board room.
Board members will hear a report from Superintendent Dwight Hughes on a calendar update and enrollment numbers.
The board will also discuss and approve the annual school election resolution to be held on Feb. 9. Zone Four is the office up this year.
Discussion and approval of the emergency operation plan is also on the agenda along with several monthly routine items
- Johnny McMahan
