A holiday tradition in Woodward will continue for a 38th year.
The Woodward Chamber of Commerce through the Woodward Community Foundation is leading the organizational effort to put on the community Christmas dinner this year.
"This is one amazing community," said Woodward Chamber of Commerce President C. J . Montgomery. "This is a great tradition in Woodward and one that we felt needed to continue."
Several hundred meals are typically served at the dinner.
Montgomery said the Woodward Elks is providing and cooking the turkeys. Other groups are organizing volunteers for the day.
"So many people have stepped up already to keep this tradition going," Montgomery said. "A lot of people come to the dinner, not just for a free meal, but for fellowship and a way to be with others for Christmas."
The Christmas dinner is a tradition started in 1981 by Denny Hopkins and his family, who carried it on until 2007 when Jericho Services took over sponsorship. Wyoming Casing Services stepped up in 2015 and handled the event until this year.
The Woodward Community Christmas dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Day at the Woodward County Event Center.
If anyone wants to volunteer or contribute contact the Woodward Chamber of Commerce at 256-7411 or wwchamber@sbcglobal.net.
