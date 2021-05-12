OKLAHOMA CITY - Woodward will face off against Clinton on Friday, May 14 for the Class 4A boys state soccer championship.
The game will be at historic Taft Stadium at 7 p.m., part of a championship tripleheader. The 3A boys final is at 1 p.m. and the 6A girls at 4 p.m.
Clinton will take a 17-0 record into the title game and the Boomers are 13-4. Clinton won the regular season meeting 5-3 at Boomer Stadium.
The Boomers advanced to the finals with a 4-3 victory over Fort Gibson earlier this week and Clinton edged Hilldale 2-1 in overtime. The Boomers earlier playoff victories were over Ada and Weatherford. Clinton defeated Newcastle and Madill in the early rounds.
Tickets for the championship game are online only and a link can be found at the ossaa.com homepage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.