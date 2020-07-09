Enrollment has been open since April at Woodward Christian Academy (WCA). While a few classes are full, most grades still have openings.

“We are still taking enrollment for all grades,” Headmaster Randall Gabrel said. “However, Pre-K 4 and Full Day Pre-K 3 would be put on a waiting list. Half Day PreK 3 still has openings.”

The private school provides education in the context of a biblical worldview that emphasizes strong character, deep compassion, and a fervent love for Jesus Christ, according to Gabrel.

While considering the covid situation, Gabrel shared some of the school’s safety measures.

“We believe school should be a normal environment as much as possible for the students,” Gabrel said. “The majority of parents that have inquired about our procedures for the next year have wanted a normal school experience for their child.”

The following are the procedures the school will be attempting to implement:

• Masks only if students choose to

• Extra sanitizing procedures (desks, toys, rooms, etc.)

• Limited shared supplies

• Desks spaced further apart if possible

• Possibly staggering lunch times or some classes eating in classrooms

• Washing hands before eating

• Checking temperatures as students/staff enter the building

“WCA staff are looking forward to seeing our students in August as we have missed them,” Gabrel said.

For more information, call WCA at (580) 256-1877 or email info@mywca.com.

