Woodward's boys reached the 10-win mark in their return to Boomer Fieldhouse with a 63-61 win over Anadarko on Friday.
In the girls game, second-ranked Anadarko took command in the second period and defeated the Boomers 55-33.
Both Woodward teams went into the night ranked 20th.
Max Cheap had 23 points and Kaden Kornele 15 to lead the Boomers, who trailed by a point after three quarters, but led most of the fourth and held off the Warriors in the final minutes. Cheap hit five key free throws down the stretch. Carson Wiliiams had 32 points for Anadarko.
It was Woodward's first win over Anadarko since 2018 and only the second since 2011.
Anadarko's girls used a big second quarter to open up a 20-point halftime lead at 32-12 over the Boomers.
The second half was played on relatively even terms, but the closest Woodward would get was 15 points.
Thessaly Pfeifer led Woodward with 12 points and Ava Long scored 11. Woodward's girls are 8-3.
The Boomers host the Hooker Bulldogs on Thursday.
Scores of interest
Girls
Arnett 62, Aline-Cleo 38; Chishom 61, Alva 22; Calumet 25, Arapaho-Butler 23; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 48, Buffalo 26; Hydro-Eakly 66, Canton 19; Cheyenne 59, Canute 53; Cherokee 52, Timberlake 36; Clinton 34, Kingfisher 33; Okeene 51, Fairview 23; Forgan 51, Turpin 45; Seiling 79, Hammon 45; Merritt 38, Leedey 35; Mooreland 57, Sharon-Mutual 19; Thomas 52, Okarche 43; Ringwood 29, Waynoka 21; Vici 52, Shattuck 44.
Boys
Alva 43, Chisholm 32; Calumet 67, Arapaho-Butler 43; Buffalo 54, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 41; Hydro-Eakly 74, Canton 23; Canute 67, Cheyenne 59; Kingfisher 79, Clinton 30; Erick 43, Hollis 41; Tyrone 66, Goodwell 39; Seiling 95, Hammon 62; Leedey 45, Merritt 30; Mooreland 70, Sharon-Mutual 34; Thomas 54, Okarche 46; Fairview 51, Okeene 39; Ringwood 51, Waynoka 27; Shattuck 65, Vici 42; Forgan 58, Turpin 37; Watonga 40, Hinton 36
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.