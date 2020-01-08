GUYMON - Woodward's boys improved to 5-3 with a 54-51 victory over the host Tigers in high school basketball action Tuesday night.
In the girls game, Guymon led from start to finish in a 58-28 win over the Boomers, who dropped their fourth game in a row.
Coltyn Semmel had 14 points, Max Cheap eight and Rylan Cope seven as the Boomers edged the Tigers in a game that was close throughout.
Guymon led 30-28 at halftime, but the Boomers controlled most of the second half, taking a 41-32 lead with an 11-0 run in the third quarter. Three-pointers by Cheap and Semmel fueled the run.
Guymon, though, cut the lead to one at 41-40 before the Boomers led 43-40 going into the fourth quarter.
Woodward again pushed the lead to nine points in the fourth period and Guymon again rallied, but couldn't get closer than three points.
Late free throws by Cheap and Kaden Kornele helped the Boomers hold off the Tigers.
In the girls game, the Boomers had trouble scoring and as a result played from behind the entire night.
Guymon led 14-5 after one period and the Boomers closed the gap to 16-12 after a bucket by Makale Floyd and three-pointer by Ava Long. But Guymon closed the period with a 14-2 run for a 30-16 half-time lead
The Tigers pulled away in the second half.
Long had eight points and Jordyn Wadley and Floyd six for Woodward.
*****
Next up for the Boomers is the Wheat Capital Classic at Chisholm High School.
The girls face Cleveland at 1:10 p.m. and the boys take on Cleveland at 2:30 p.m. today in the first round.
Woodward’s girls will face a Cleveland team off to a 7-3 start and on a four-game winning streak. Cleveland has a win over Clinton this year and all three losses were to ranked teams.
Cleveland’s boys are 4-6 so far and lost big to Cushing on Tuesday night. Cleveland has also lost to Elk City and Clinton.
Woodward’s girls will face either Blackwell or Kingfisher in the second round and the boys will face Chisholm or Perry.
Alva is the top seed on the girls side with a 10-0 record and No. 7 ranking in Class 3A.
Top-ranked Kingfisher (4A) is the No. 1 seed in the boys bracket. The Yellowjackets are 7-0.
Other first round matchups have the Alva girls against Perry and Fairview vs. Chisholm. Boys games have Kingfisher vs Fairview and Alva takes on Blackwell.
*****
Area scores from Tuesday
Girls
Altus 43, Duncan 39; Arnett 74, Sharon-Mutual 10; Burlington 49, Ringwood 34; Cache 52, Elgin 30; Calumet 60, Geary 27; Chisholm 50, Newkirk 21; Clinton 43, Elk City 29; Okarche 55, Cordell 21; Hammon 48, Corn Bible 33; Drummond 53, Timberlake 29; Fairview 53, Seiling 49 (overtime); Tyrone 49, Goodwell 36; Hardesty-Yarbrough 52, Rolla, Kan. 31; Canute 79, Hobart 42; Kingfisher 74, Noble 39; Leedey 54, Merritt 32; Sayre 45, Thomas 31; Waukomis 48, Cherokee 33
Arapaho-Butler 61, Sweetwater 26; Cashion 48, OBA 35; Lomega 97, Okeene 47; Anadako 56, Newcastle 51; Forgan 42, Beaver 26; Boise City 42, Elkhart, Kan. 28; Cheyenne 56, Erick 31; Hooker 46, Turpin 33
Boys
Buffalo 52, Shattuck 50; Calumet 85, Geary 45; Waynoka 73, Taloga 13; Arapaho-Butler 81, Sweetwater 36; Ringwood 52, Burlington 48; Calumet 85, Geary 45; Cashion 85, OBA 66; Clinton 67, Elk City 53; Seiling 62, Fairview 38; Hammon 71, Corn Bible 53; Hooker 78, Turpin 29; Kingfisher 83, Noble 52; Leedey 54, Merritt 40
Duncan 56, Altus 54; Boise City 46, Elkhart, Kan. 39; Carnegie 59, Burns Flat-Dill City 57; Mooreland 65, Canton 41; Cherokee 48, Waukomis 43; Cheyenne 70, Erick 62; Medford 67, Dover 55; Cache 43, Elgin 34; Tyrone 65, Goodwell 60; Canute 69, Hobart 62 (overtime); Thomas 47, Sayre 46
