Woodward's boys advanced to the championship game of the Compass Athletics Winter Classic for the second year in a row with a 52-47 win over 14th-ranked (Class 4A) Blanchard at Boomer Fieldhouse Friday night.

Zach Chavez led a balanced Boomer attack with 15 points and Jesus Cano scored 11.

The game was tied a couple of times in the first half, but the Boomers never trailed and led by as many as 13 before a late Blanchard flurry made the final score closer.

Peyton Hughes and Sammy Baker came off the bench to score nine points each as the Boomers improved to 2-0.

Jake Mead added seven points and often controlled the boards, especially on the defensive end.

The Boomers will face Guthrie in the championship game at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Guthrie knocked off defending champion Glenpool 47-36 in the other semifinal.

In consolation round games, Guymon beat Chisholm and Altus defeated Perryton.

On the girls side, the Boomers drooped a 55-46 decision to 10th-ranked Blanchard in the semifinal.

Woodward will play Guymon in the third place game at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Thessaly Pfeifer led all scorers with 24 points and Masey Porter added 11 for the Boomers. No other Woodward player had more than four points.

Blanchard was paced by Reagan Fox with 18 points.

The Lions, 3-0, led by six points at half-time and maintained a solid lead throughout the final 16 minutes.

In the title game, Blanchard will face Guthrie, ranked 17th in 5A. Guthrie edged Guymon 50-47 in its semifinal.

In other games, Glenpool defeated Chisholm and Perryton beat Altus.

Scoreboard

Alva 55, Cherokee 21

Arnett 50, Okeene 47

Binger-Oney 53, Gracemont 34

Hinton 54, Burns Flat-Dill City 45

Calumet 55, Crescent 31

Canute 54, Leedey 34

Clinton 51, Bethel 47

Lookeba-Sickles 60, Cordell 41

Drummond 60, Pond Creek-Hunter 50

Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 53, Dover 29

Erick 59, Felt 17

Hooker 46, Ripley 30

Kingfisher 52, Muldrow 29

Lomega 48, Oklahoma Bible 39

Vici 62, Mooreland 61

Texhoma 61, Sayre 40

Wynnewood 61, Seiling 52

Turpin 40, Shattuck 37

Watonga 56, Southwest Covenant 39

Mangum 59, Thomas 46

Tyrone 53, Booker, Texas 33

Waukomis 46, Mooreland JV 43

High school girls

Arnett 52, Calumet 43

Binger-Oney 49, Mountain View-Gotebo 30

Goodwell 32, Boise City 27

Mangum 36, Burns Flat-Dill City 29

Garber 45, Cashion 40

Cheyenne-Reydon 72, Hammon JV 27

Cimarron 44, Coyle 36

Clinton 28, Prague 23

Okeene 44, Crescent 15

Dover 59, Ringwood 42

Tyrone 38, Erick 36

Texhoma 40, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 38

Hooker 55, Okarche 51

Leedey 42, Sweetwater 35

Watonga 59, Minco 46

Lomega 52, Oklahoma Bible 44

Pioneer 47, Putnam Heights 9

Sayre 50, Waynoka 15

Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 40, Fairview JV 31

Turpin 52, Shattuck 35

Hobart 40, Thomas 38

Mulhall-Orlando 45, Timberlake 30

