Woodward's boys advanced to the championship game of the Compass Athletics Winter Classic for the second year in a row with a 52-47 win over 14th-ranked (Class 4A) Blanchard at Boomer Fieldhouse Friday night.
Zach Chavez led a balanced Boomer attack with 15 points and Jesus Cano scored 11.
The game was tied a couple of times in the first half, but the Boomers never trailed and led by as many as 13 before a late Blanchard flurry made the final score closer.
Peyton Hughes and Sammy Baker came off the bench to score nine points each as the Boomers improved to 2-0.
Jake Mead added seven points and often controlled the boards, especially on the defensive end.
The Boomers will face Guthrie in the championship game at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Guthrie knocked off defending champion Glenpool 47-36 in the other semifinal.
In consolation round games, Guymon beat Chisholm and Altus defeated Perryton.
On the girls side, the Boomers drooped a 55-46 decision to 10th-ranked Blanchard in the semifinal.
Woodward will play Guymon in the third place game at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Thessaly Pfeifer led all scorers with 24 points and Masey Porter added 11 for the Boomers. No other Woodward player had more than four points.
Blanchard was paced by Reagan Fox with 18 points.
The Lions, 3-0, led by six points at half-time and maintained a solid lead throughout the final 16 minutes.
In the title game, Blanchard will face Guthrie, ranked 17th in 5A. Guthrie edged Guymon 50-47 in its semifinal.
In other games, Glenpool defeated Chisholm and Perryton beat Altus.
Scoreboard
Alva 55, Cherokee 21
Arnett 50, Okeene 47
Binger-Oney 53, Gracemont 34
Hinton 54, Burns Flat-Dill City 45
Calumet 55, Crescent 31
Canute 54, Leedey 34
Clinton 51, Bethel 47
Lookeba-Sickles 60, Cordell 41
Drummond 60, Pond Creek-Hunter 50
Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 53, Dover 29
Erick 59, Felt 17
Hooker 46, Ripley 30
Kingfisher 52, Muldrow 29
Lomega 48, Oklahoma Bible 39
Vici 62, Mooreland 61
Texhoma 61, Sayre 40
Wynnewood 61, Seiling 52
Turpin 40, Shattuck 37
Watonga 56, Southwest Covenant 39
Mangum 59, Thomas 46
Tyrone 53, Booker, Texas 33
Waukomis 46, Mooreland JV 43
High school girls
Arnett 52, Calumet 43
Binger-Oney 49, Mountain View-Gotebo 30
Goodwell 32, Boise City 27
Mangum 36, Burns Flat-Dill City 29
Garber 45, Cashion 40
Cheyenne-Reydon 72, Hammon JV 27
Cimarron 44, Coyle 36
Clinton 28, Prague 23
Okeene 44, Crescent 15
Dover 59, Ringwood 42
Tyrone 38, Erick 36
Texhoma 40, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 38
Hooker 55, Okarche 51
Leedey 42, Sweetwater 35
Watonga 59, Minco 46
Lomega 52, Oklahoma Bible 44
Pioneer 47, Putnam Heights 9
Sayre 50, Waynoka 15
Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 40, Fairview JV 31
Turpin 52, Shattuck 35
Hobart 40, Thomas 38
Mulhall-Orlando 45, Timberlake 30
