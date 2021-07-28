Tami Kay Hess pleaded guilty earlier this month to a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer.
The State had originally filed accessory to second degree murder on Feb. 9, 2021 against Hess and Martina Creason. Both women were in custody in regard to the stabbing and death of Frank Guadalupe Herrera, 46, on Jan. 26th. Frank David Garcia was arrested Feb. 11 for murder in the second degree.
The charge against Hess was reduced to obstructing an officer in a hearing on July 8.
Hess was sentenced to 90 days with credit for time served since April 10, 2021. (CF21-32)
Creason’s charges stand with a $100,000 bond. Her next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 24 at 9 a.m. (CF21-31)
Garcia’s next hearing is Aug. 3 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $500,000. Monday, the State has filed a notice of intent to use the medical examiner’s autopsy report at the preliminary hearing. (CF21-25)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.