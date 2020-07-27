A Woodward woman was hospitalized after a crash between two personal watercraft at Fort Supply Lake on Sunday.
Verna Hutchison, 52, was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center and admitted with head and trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
According to the patrol report, Verna Hutchison and Lon Hutchison were operating their watercraft in the same area at Fort Supply Lake. Lon Hutchison made a u-turn in front of Verna Hutchison and the vessels made contact. Verna Hutchison was hit by the watercraft.
No information was available on injuries to Lon Hutchison, according to the patrol report.
Both had on personal floatation devices, according to the OHP.
Chris Newcomb of the Marine Enforcement Division led the investigation. Other troopers responded along with Air Evac, Army Corps of Engineers, Woodward County EMS and Sheriff's Office.
The accident happened around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday.
