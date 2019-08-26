A Mooreland women was hospitalized after a one-vehicle wreck Sunday just north of Mooreland.
Kayla Ashton Howard, 31, was taken by AirEvac to OU Medical Center and admitted in stable condition with arm and trunk internal injuries, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The OHP said Howard was going south on Spangler Road about a half-mile north of Mooreland when her pickup left the roadway and hit a tree.
A time of the accident was unavailable.
Trooper Wyatt Wulf investigated the accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.