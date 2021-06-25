A Camargo woman was hospitalized after a two-vehicle accident south of Woodward on Thursday afternoon.
Dena Smith, 59, was taken by ambulance to AllianceHealth Woodward and admitted in stable condition, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Two passengers, Terry Smith, 55, and Jerri Smith, 38, were treated and released at the hospital.
The driver of the other vehicle, Kenneth Nester, 69, of Woodward, was also treated and released, according to the OHP report.
According to the OHP report, Nester was going north on State Highway 34 and Smith was driving south. The OHP report said Nester failed to yield while he was making a left-hand turn.
The wreck happened around 3 p.m. two miles south of US Highway 270 and State Highway 34.
