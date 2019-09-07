A Freedom woman was hospitalized in critical condition after a one-vehicle accident in Ellis County, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Tara Kay Jones, 38, was first taken by Ellis County EMS to Arnett then air lifted by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, the patrol said. She was admitted with head, arm, trunk internal, trunk external and leg injuries.
According to the OHP report, the accident happened early Saturday morning on a county road east and north of Arnett.
According to the report, Jones was going west on a county road when her pickup left the road, hit a ditch and rolled two and a half times. At some point, Jones was ejected, according to the report.
Trooper Cody Creswell investigated the accident.
