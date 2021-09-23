A Woodward woman was hospitalized after her motorcycle collided with a vehicle Wednesday night, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Jennifer Collier, 44, was taken to the helipad in Seiling then by AirEvac to OU Medical Center with arm, trunk external and leg injuries, the OHP said.
The accident happened around 7:25 p.m. Wednesday at US Highway 183 and County Road EW 54.
According to the report, Collier was going north on US 183 "at excessive speeds" while Kayla Wilson, 22, of Alva was going west in her Chevrolet Equinox on the county road. The OHP said Wilson stopped at the stop sign, then proceeded to cross U.S. 183 and was hit by the motorcycle.
Collier was ejected from the motorcycle. Wilson was not injured.
The OHP said the cause of the collision remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.