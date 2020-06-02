A woman charged with cruelty to animals in the case of "Annie," a rescued dog, says she has received a number of threats on social media.
Maranda Dawne Weber was charged on Monday, May 18 in district court with the felony of cruelty to animals on or between April 23 and April 29 by depriving Annie of necessary food, drink, shelter or veterinary care to prevent suffering. According to court records, this crime is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment for up to 5 years, or both.
Weber is concerned about the threats she has received on social media, saying people are being bullies.
“I just want my side out because everybody's bashing me and trying to get me out of town and putting threats on me, talking about putting a bullet through my head,” Weber said. “They rush so fast to judge me.”
Comments on a Justice for Mama Annie Facebook page included several along the lines of "I hope she dies in jail before she's ever released" and "They just need to let her sit there and starve."
The case has also prompted some information that pet rescuers say is incorrect including a claim that Weber spit on the dog.
“That part in the story where she spit, that never happened,” WOOF Pet Rescue President Debbie Kinney said. “Maranda was trying to give her (Annie) water, laying on the sidewalk.” Kinney was first on scene answering a call from a neighbor about the dog’s situation. Annie was on a sidewalk trying to give birth to puppies. She was taken to Woodward Animal Hospital, treated there and is now in the care of Pawsitive Restorations in Colorado.
According to Woodward Animal Hospital patient medical record, Annie arrived severely dehydrated and emaciated. She was immediately placed on IV fluids and after an hour a c-section was deemed necessary. Annie recovered slowly but was much better the next morning. She was discharged Friday, May 1 to be shipped to Pawsitive Restorations. All 10 of Annie's puppies have since died.
“She seems to be a collector. She's not abusive from what we can tell," Krissy Mosbarger with Pawsitive Restorations told the News in a recent interview. "The animals do seem to love her, but there's just a severe neglect component to what's going on with the animals not being fed and neighbors dumping food over the fence.
Mosbarger expressed concern about the level of anger she has seen on social media.
"She started getting threats. We don't want her to get hurt, you know, we don't want (that)," Mosbarger said. "People are very, very upset about this case. And I do not want someone going off half-cocked and hurting this woman.”
“My biggest crime was loving too many animals,” Weber said. “I tried to take care of all these dogs that ain’t even mine. I'm just feeding them. And I was spending like $300 to $400 a month sometimes.”
Weber said sometimes people dump animals out in the country rather than take them to the shelter. According to Weber, she reported to Woodward County Sheriff's Deputy Anthony Byrd that several of the dogs had gone missing about a week before the incident. Annie, who Weber had called Sophie, was one of them.
Weber said she didn’t see the dog again until the morning of the incident, when she tried to help before Kinney showed up. “All my animals love me… I would never, ever hurt an animal,” Weber said. “I don't know why everybody would think that I would actually hurt an animal… You can tell by how my animals react to people and how they interact with me, that I don't abuse them.”
Weber is out on bond of $10,000 and the stipulation that all animals in possession must be taken to a veterinarian for a welfare check and vaccines within 30 days. Her next court hearing is June 9. The case number is CF-2020-111.
