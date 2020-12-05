The City of Woodward, First Baptist Church and Healthback Home Health is teaming up for a coat drive.
Organizers are looking for new or clean, gently used winter wear to help those in need.
A donation box is located inside the front door of the Woodward Fire Department, 2400 Williams Ave., from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 11
Coats will be distributed from 8 a.m. to five 5 p.m. on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16. For safe distribution to the public, drive up to the main entrance of the First Baptist Church, 202 East Hanks Trail.
For additional information contact Melissa Hobbs at 580-571-5292 or Lance Osborn at 580-318-7269.
