The first major week of high school basketball tournaments in the state is here.
Locally, the Compass Athletics Winter Classic is in its fourth year at Boomer Fieldhouse.
The large school tournament has a solid field across the board.
Joining the host Boomers are teams from Guthrie, Altus, Nathan Hale in Tulsa, Glenpool, Guymon and Yukon. Rounding out the field are the Lawton Eisenhower girls and the Hoops For Christ Warriors, a home school team out of Oklahoma City.
Guthrie is the defending champion on the boys side, edging the Boomers for the championship a year ago.
There is no defending champion in the girls division as Blanchard didn’t return this year.
While early the boys field looks pretty solid.
Guthrie is the top seed and opened its season Tuesday night at Lawton MacArthur.
Glenpool, the 2020 tournament champion, has started 2-0 with victories over Skiatook and Claremore.
Altus looks to be improved. The Bulldogs were 2-1 going into a contest against Elgin on Tuesday. One of the wins was over a typically strong Cache team.
The host Boomers took a 1-0 record into Tuesday’s game at Weatherford and Guymon is 0-1 after a loss to Dumas, Texas in its opener.
The HFC Warriors have played primarily a private school schedule, but do have one player, Isaac Wooton, who has committed to play for Evangel University.
Nathan Hale is 3-1 in the early going with the only loss to traditional power Tulsa Memorial in overtime.
Yukon’s boys dropped their opener to Mustang and played Moore on Tuesday night.
On the girls side, Yukon has the top seed and sports a 3-0 mark, including a nice 43-42 win over Mustang.
The Boomers are the second seed and opened with a big win over Clinton. Woodward finished third a year ago.
Nathan Hale’s girls are a mystery. They are 0-2 but have forfeited their last two games.
The Altus girls are 2-1 with wins over Cache and Eisenhower and a one-point loss to rival Vernon, Texas.
Eisenhower, winner of the inaugural winter classic, is 0-2 so far and lost badly to El Reno last week.
Guthrie didn’t play until Tuesday night.
Guymon, 1-0, was scheduled to play Perryton, Texas on Tuesday.
The Glenpool girls are also off to a strong start with impressive victories over Skiatook and Claremore, giving up just 53 points total in the wins.
Games start at 10 a.m. on Thursday. All told, 24 games are scheduled over the three days.
*****
The Mooreland Holiday Classic features a number of area teams.
The host Bearcats will have varsity and JV teams in the field.
Also in the tournament are Texhoma, Vici, Waukomis, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Sayre and Turpin.
*****
Here are the brackets for some of the area tournaments coming up this week.
Compass Athletics Winter Classic
At Boomer Fieldhouse
Thursday
Girls
10 a.m. - Guymon vs. Lawton Eisenhower
1 p.m. - Yukon vs. Altus
4 p.m. - Guthrie vs. Glenpool
7 p.m. - Woodward vs. Nathan Hale
Boys
11:30 a.m. - Guymon vs. Yukon
2:30 p.m. - Guthrie vs. Altus
5:30 p.m. - Nathan Hale vs. HFC Warriors
8:30 pm. - Woodward vs. Glenpool
Mooreland Holiday Classic
Thursday
Girls
10 a.m. - Texhoma vs. Vici
12:50 p.m – Waukomis vs. Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply
3:40 p.m. - Mooreland vs. Turpin
6:30 p.m – Moorleand JV vs. Sayre
Boys
11:25 a.m. - Texhoma vs. Mooreland JV
2:15 p.m. - Vici vs. Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply
5:05 p.m. - Sayre vs. Turpin
7:55 p.m. - Mooreland vs. Waukomis
Canton Tournament
Thursday
Girls
10 a.m. - Fairview vs. Okeene
1 p.m. - Arnett vs. Canton
4 p.m. - Cherokee vs. Calumet
7 p.m. - Lomega vs. Crescent
Boys
11:30 a.m. - Fairview vs. Okeene
2:30 p.m. - Calumet vs. Arnett
5:30 p.m. - Cherokee vs. Crescent
8:30 p.m. - Lomega vs. Canton
Cimarron Winter Classic
Girls
Thursday
11 a.m. - Burlington vs. Cimarron
1:30 p.m. - Pioneer vs. Mulhall-Orlando
4 p.m. - Billings vs. Coyle
6:30 p.m. - Dover vs. Sharon-Mutual
Boys
12:15 p.m. - Burlington vs. Mulhall-Orlando
2:45 p.m. - Pioneer vs. Billings
5:15 p.m. - Coyle vs. Cimarron
7:45 p.m. - Sharon-Mutual vs. Dover
5 County Tournament at Arapaho
Thursday
Girls
10:30 a.m. - Cheyenne-Reydon vs. Merritt
1:10 p.m. Canute vs. Sentinel
3:50 p.m. - Hammon vs. Sweetwater
6:30 p.m. - Leedey vs. Arapaho-Butler
Boys
11:50 a.m. - Sentinel vs. Cheyenne-Reydon
2:30 p.m. - Canute vs. Merritt
5:10 p.m. - Leedey vs. Sweetwater
7:50 p.m. - Hammon vs. Arapaho-Butler
