A Woodward pumpkin won the Oklahoma State Fair Giant Pumpkin Contest this year.
Nine year old Jack Waddell is a third grader at Mooreland Elementary. As a 4-H project, Waddell worked for Vice President of the Oklahoma Giant Pumpkin Growers Club Bryan Baker in his pumpkin patch.
“We grew them right here in Woodward and we still have some monsters on the vine,” Baker said.
Weighing in at 870 pounds, Oklahoma’s largest pumpkin in the state this year missed the state record by only 23 pounds, according to Baker.
“This is an intense and serious competition for these pumpkin growers and a lot of work is done to win these awards,” Oklahoma State University County Extension Director Melanie Lynes-Matt said.
Each pumpkin in the patch has an area of about 1,000 square feet. On each plant, one is picked to allow to grow with all the flower buds picked off so all the nutrients will go to that one pumpkin, according to Baker.
“It's just an Atlantic giant,” Baker said. “You've got to have the right feeding regimen and it’s still not just put the seed in the ground and grow.”
Baker said he was looking for someone in 4-H to help him with his pumpkin growing project.
“That's where Jack came into play,” Baker said. “That boy came and worked like a maniac. All day, all day, every Tuesday and Thursday, pretty much. And then right before school started he came that whole week, every day.”
Each giant pumpkin needs fresh sand under it to keep it from rotting, according to Baker.
“Jack would help me carry sand to put under the pumpkins,” Baker explained. “We would put them in there as heavy as he could. And then we would take sand out. He did exactly what I did. If I was carrying five gallon buckets, he was carrying five gallon buckets.”
In addition to the winning pumpkin Jack took to the state fair, he also has a pumpkin still on the vine that he can eventually take home.
Baker said he’s hoping from Jack’s winnings and the eventual sale of his winning pumpkin that Jack will be able to afford to buy a tiller and some things to start his own patch for next year.
“I would like to have a vegetable program. Because everybody wants their kids to grow vegetables, but nobody has time to teach their kids anything anymore,” Baker said. “I'm willing to help anybody.”
Baker is hoping to make the giant pumpkin class bigger in the next county fair, getting more community members involved. He said the best way to get a hold of him is through his Facebook profile page, Bryan Cyco Baker.
