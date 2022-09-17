Oklahoma Bible Academy jumped out to a 22-0 lead and went on to defeat top-ranked Seiling 58-34 in a Class B non-district game Friday, spoiling the Wildcats’ homecoming.
Despite the fast start for OBA, the game was tight at halftime as Seiling staged a big second quarter really to cut the lead to 42-34. OBA outscored the Wildcats 16-0 in the second half.
OBA scored 22 quick points to start the game on a pick-6, 67-yard touchdown pass and blocked punt.
Seiling got on the board with a 25-yard pass from Kaden Manuel to Hudson Hamar, but OBA answered on Bodie Boydstun’s 10-yard run to make it 28-6.
The teams traded touchdowns again before Seiling started cutting into the lead.
Manuel scored from 19 yards out to make it 34-20, the after a fumble, Cody Peaster caught a 13-yard touchdown passs and it was 34-26.Boydstun and Jakob Colby connected on a 69-yard scoring play to stretch OBA’s lead, but Seiling came back as Manuel and Peaster connected on a 27-yard score, making it 42-34 at halftime.
The second half was all OBA as Boydstun scored a pair of touuchdowns and the conversions stretched the final to 58-34.
The game saw almost 1,000 yards in combined offense.
Seiling fell to 2-1 while OBA is 4-0. The Wildcats play at Cherokee on Friday.
Waynoka 58, Ringwood 32
Jace Dunn scored five touchdowns as the Railroaders rolled to their third consective win.
Dunn had runs of 54, 37 and 59 yards for scores and caught passes of 55 and 60 yards from Teegun Allison. Landon Seiger added touchdown runs of 41, 34 and 25 yards.
Waynoka ended the game with 538 yards in total offense.
After a close first quarter, the Railroaders started opening things up in the second period to lead 30-18 at halftime. A 20-8 advantage in the third quarter put the game away.
Dunn finished with 224 yards on just 12 carries and Seiger had 137 yards on 10 attempts. Allison completed 5 of 10 passes for 123 yards and two scores.
Alex Gonzalez led the Ringwood offense with three touchdowns. He had 96 yards rushing. Jaxdon Meyer and Rowdy Schmidt combined to pass for 258 yards but also had three interceptions.
Waynoka opens district play at Boise City on Friday. Ringwood fell to 0-3.
Laverne 52, Okeene 12
The Tigers bounced back from their loss last week with a dominant road win over the Whippets
Laverne took a 22-0 first quarter lead and ballooned it to 48-12 by halftime.
The scoring started early ad Felix Teal busted a 90-yard touchdown run three minutes into the game. Teal added a 4-yard run and Wyatt Tillery a 63-yard score for the 22-0 lead.
Okeene got a second quarter touchdown from Harley Karbs, but the Tigers ran off three consecutive scores. Teal hit Tillery for 14-yards, then Teal ran for 30 yards and Marcos De La Torre had a 42-yard scoring run to make it 46-6. Okeene scored late in the half.
The only touchdown in the second half was a 40-yard pass from Teal to Tillery in the fourth quarter.
Teal rushed for 198 yards on 11 carries while De La Toree and Tillery added another 143 yards. Tillery caught three passes for 74 yards.
Laverne, 3-1, will play at Alex on Friday.
Balko-Forgan 46, Boise City 0
The Bulls ended this one at at halftime with a 30-point outburst in the second period.
Payton Konkel hit 15 of 19 passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns while Nathan Smith ran for 115 yards and three scores.
Boise City had just 13 yards in total offense.
Balko-Forgan plays Kremlin-Hillsdale on Friday.
