“I know the majority, the core group… they're all like brothers to me. The City of Woodward has some amazing firefighters,” Michael Wickware said. “I’m excited to get to work with them again, for sure. I'm pumped.”
Wickware is joining the department again as Fire Marshal. He was a firefighter from 2006 through 2014.
Wickware praised the department’s leadership.
“There are some fantastic leaders here,” he said.
The time away from the fire department was spent building a business and working with area athletes, even taking some to world championships, according to Wickware.
“I resigned so I could open up RYSE Academy of Martial Arts,” Wickware said. “So I wanted to take the time to open that up and we've had a lot of success with it.”
When the Fire Marshal spot opened up, Wickware decided he could do both. He’ll be bringing what he’s learned from being in business and the experience in physical fitness to the fire department.
“It's very similar to what I'm doing with the martial arts school,” Wickware explained. “We develop curriculums and help people get all their training.”
In addition to training and working scenarios with the firefighters, Wickware will also be doing building inspections and arson investigation.
“Overall camaraderie and team building and things like that as well. It's very important for firefighters,” Wickware said. “I'm really excited. I'm excited for the opportunity.”
