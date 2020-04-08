Sawyer Zimmerman, a junior at Woodward High School, has been accepted into the twentieth class of Youth Leadership Oklahoma.
Leadership Oklahoma selects 52 rising high school seniors through a competitive process based on proven leadership, geographic, ethnic and cultural diversity to participate in its annual Youth Leadership Oklahoma (YLOK) class program.
YLOK Class 20 members plan to travel the state during a week-long trip at the beginning of June to learn about Oklahoma’s history, culture, issues and leaders and begin to develop a greater understanding and appreciation for our state. Youth Leadership Oklahoma (YLOK) was created in 2001 with the mission to develop in young leaders a feeling of hope, pride and a responsibility for Oklahoma’s future.
Over 900 students have participated in this one of a kind program.
The all-expense paid weeklong program begins and ends in Oklahoma City. Other cities visited throughout the week will include Norman, Lawton, Shawnee, Tulsa, Stillwater, and Enid. In each community, YLOK Class 20 will learn about Oklahoma’s resources, issues and treasures, meet with state leaders and further develop their leadership skills.
For more information, please contact Marion Paden, President and CEO, Leadership Oklahoma, 405-848-0001 or mpaden@leadershipoklaoma.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.