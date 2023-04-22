Woodward’s soccer teams celebrated Senior Night with a pair of district wins over Classen SAS on Friday.
Both Woodward teams locked up the second seed in District 4A-2 and will host first round playoff contests on Monday, May 1. It is expected the girls will play Cache and the boys Newcastle. Game times will be announced later.
Woodward’s girls handled Classen 10-0 with eight players scoring goals. Averi Edwards and Carli Burton each scored twice and Presley Pruett, Ava Long, Thessaly Pfeifer, Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer, Riley Moore and Lily Luckett had one goal each.
The Boomers improved to 11-3 overall and in a three-way tie for the district lead. They finished second due to marginal points. Weatherford got the top seed and Clinton the No. 3 seed.
On the boys side, the Boomers scored three goals in the first 16 minutes of the game and defeated Classen 4-1.
Caden Reid had three goals and assisted on a goal by Armondo Montes.
Reid opened the scoring less than five minutes into the contest and a minute later Montes scored. Reid’s second goal was a header off a corner kick by Alex Wells 16 minutes into the half. The final goal came with 17 minutes left in the match.
Classen’s goal came in the final moments.
Both teams played a man short in the second half due to a pair of red card ejections after tempers flared late in the first half.
The Boomers are 8-6 overall. They earned the second seed by virtue of their win over Weatherford as both teams finished 5-2 in the district. Clinton got the top seed.
The Boomer teams will host Oklahoma Christian School on Tuesday to close out the regular season.
Friday’s scoreboard
Baseball
Bristow 8, Woodward 2
Fairview 5, Alva 3
Arapaho-Butler 8, Thomas 0
Binger-Oney 11, Rush Springs 1
Crescent 15, Blackwell 8
Chisholm 15, Newkirk 5
Weatherford 15, Clinton 5
Sentinel 15, Corn Bible Academy 0
Pioneer 5, Depew 0
Drummond 8, Oklahoma Bible Academy 5
Enid 9, Norman 3
Shattuck 12, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 4
Garber 14, Frontier 10
Granite 16, Tipton 2
Hinton 9, Hobart 8
Kremlin-Hillsdale 12, Oilton 0
Lookeba-Sickles 3, Verden 2
Mooreland 19-21, Seiling 15-4
Okarche 8, Wellston 0
Track
Western Conference at Weatherford
Woodward results
Boys
110 hurdles – 4, Denzel Emery, 16.85.
800 relay – 6, 1:41.57.
100 – 6, Denzel Emery, 11.78.
3200 – 1, Dathan Custar, 10:03.43.
400 – 5, Julio Gomez, 54.11.
300 hurdles – 2, Denzel Emery, 40.91.
Long jump – 2, Taelen Laird, 21-9.5.
Girls
3200 – 5, Avery Case, 13:16.49.
800 – 4, Isabela Weber, 2:39.09.
300 hurdles – 5, Jessica Davis, 52.04.
200 – 5, Lexi Mendell, 28.37.
Discus – 4, Kaylan Swindle, 97-3. 5, Lily Talley, 95-4.
Watonga Invitational
Area results
Girls
3200 relay – 1, Seiling, 10:27.62.
800 – 3, Shaylin Petty, Seiling, 2:32.73.
100 – 3, Rainie Nelson, Seiling, 13.02.
200 – 3, Rainie Nelson, Seiling, 26.74.
1600 relay – 3, Seiling, 4;23.54.
High jump – 3, Brie Hedges,Seiling, 4-6 and Vallerie Vaughn, Seiling, 4-6.
Discus – 4, Aryahna Whetstone, Seiling, 101-7.
Boys
3200 – 5, Edgar Lucero, Mooreland, 11:17.91.
3200 relay – 3, Mooreland, 9:01.88.
800 – 4, Edgar Lucero, Mooreland, 2:13.93.
100 – 6, Rush Hunt, Seiling, 12.30.
400 – 3, Quintin Whisennand, Mooreland, 52.52. 5, Kelton Smith, Mooreland, 55.50. 6, Hudson Hamar, Seiling, 57.64.
300 hurdles – 5, Kaden Overton, Mooreland, 45.87.
1600 relay – 3, Mooreland, 3:45.67.
High jump – 5, Hudson Hamar, Seiling, 5-8.
Long jump – 2, Quintin Whisennand, Mooreland, 19-1.25. 3, Daylon McNabb, Seiling, 18-7.5.
Turpin Invitational
(area results)
Girls
3200 relay – 3, Laverne, 10:44.39.
100 – 2, Khloe Silver, Buffalo, 13.25. 6, Taylor Lewis, Laverne, 14.02.
3200 – 1, Kamryn Baggs, Laverne, 12:11.31.
800 – 4, Kamryn Baggs, Laverne, 2:31.53.
400 – 3, Selah Bentley, Laverne, 1:05.19.
300 hurdles – 5, Taylor Lewis, Laverne, 54.38.
1600 – 1, Kamryn Baggs, Laverne, 5:44.26. 6, Paige Snider, Buffalo, 6:06.22.
Pole vault – 2, Rache Creed, Laverne, 7-6.
Shot put – 6, Kadence Tillery, Laverne, 29-11.
Boys
400 relay – 2, Laverne, 44.80.
3200 relay – 2, Laverne, 8:31.34.
110 hurdles – 4, Victor Enriquez, Laverne, 16.96. 6, Gavin Gore, Buffalo, 18.21.
100 – 1, Felix Teal, Laverne, 11.08. 4, Hutch Baggett, Sharon-Mutual, 11.55.
800 relay – 3, Laverne, 1:35.08.
800 – 5, Hunter Dennis, Sharon-Mutual, 2:09.31. 6, Marcos Delatorre, Laverne, 2:09.75.
400 – 3, Logen Freeman, Laverne, 52.91.
300 hurdles – 1, Dakota Walker, Sharon-Mutual, 41.70. 5, Gavin Gore, Buffalo, 44.19. 6, Victor Enriquez, Laverne, 44.84.
1600 relay – 4, Sharon-Mutual, 3:42.12.
Pole vault – 2, Teegan Green, Laverne, 12-0. 5, Grayson Lovell, Laverne, 10-01.
Shot put – 4, Tyler Cook, Laverne, 39-4.
High jump – 3, Logen Freeman, Laverne, 5-10. 5, Teegan Green, Laverne, 5-8.
Long jump – 4, Hutch Baggett, Sharon-Mutual, 18-4.5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.