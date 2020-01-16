Fusion Athletics All-Star Cheer & Tumbling Owner-Director Talon Harper from Mooreland has been in cheer and tumbling since he was 4 years old.
Going on to be part of the Oklahoma Junior Olympics power tumbling team from 2002 through 2004, he brought home several metals and trophies. Harper has received several honors through the years including National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) All-American Cheerleader.
Now he coaches cheerleaders like Woodward senior Madison Miller, taking teams to top national competitions.
“Fusion Cheer took 2 teams to the JAMfest National competition and both teams walked away with top honors. Madison is on both teams,” Madison’s father Jerry Miller said. “She’s been wrestling for 11 years… She went from being a starter last year to a manager this year because she wanted to do the cheer.”
A lot of wrestlers actually do take gymnastics or tumbling to help them with their hand-eye coordination, according to Harper.
“They have more flexibility and they have more knowledge of how to use their body, just by being in gymnastics or tumbling or cheer,” Harper said. “She (Madison) is very much the athlete. She is super, super flexible.”
Fusion Athletics is based out of Garden City, Kan., and Madison travels to Garden City twice a week, and three to four times a week during competitions.
According to Harper, at the JAMfest Cheer National in Denver, Colo. both teams earned the highest scores. Senior Crush is a medium senior level 1 team. They scored 97.666, with a huge 1.57 point gap higher than the team closest to them. Reckless is a small senior level 2 team. They scored 27.9.
Both teams came home as National Champions, Grand National Champions, Highest Technique Execution and received paid gold bids to the US Finals in Kansas City, Mo. in April.
“They also earned a bid to Summit in Orlando Fla. in May. Summit is the biggest national competition in the US and is by bid only,” Miller proudly shared. “That's a big deal in the cheer world. What they got was like the best of the best. That is like a big deal.”
Summit is hosted at Disney World. According to Harper, it is really hard for a D2 gym to win the highest score out of all the D1 and D2 gyms in a competition.
“This year, right now we have 29 kids on our senior one team. And then we have as little as nine kids, which is on our NCA team. Which that team, Madison is also on and they are going to NCA nationals in Dallas in February,” Harper said. “That is the biggest cheer competition in the world. There’s teams that come from all over to compete."
Madison’s team members range in age from 11 to 19 years old. Competing against up to approximately 10 other teams at three competitions this year, the teams have placed first every time, Harper said.
“I think they're gonna do super good this year,” Harper said. “I've got an amazing staff… We've grown a lot this past year. I will say that our senior 1 team that Madison is on is still undefeated this season.”
