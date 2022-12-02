Eight players from Woodward High School were selected to the All-District 4A-1 team by league coaches.
Three were first team selections – Taelen Laird at wide receiver, Luis Corral at tight end and Ethan Matt, utility. Matt played defensive line and was utilized in the wildcat formation.
Second team selections were Hunter Harrison at defensive end, Layten Phillips at center and Sam Cheap at quarterback.
Offensive lineman Drake Clavillas and kicker Lucas Shirkey were honorable mention selections.
