Woodward High School will have a new boys soccer coach for the 2024 season.
Veteran coach J. P. Shirkey stepped down earlier this week, concluding a remarkable run that saw him take the Boomers to the state semifinals three times and the state finals in 2021.
Overall, Shirkey’s record was 109-42, a 72 percent winning percentage. He leaves as the winningest coach since Woodward started soccer in the early 1990s.
He coached nine playoff teams, two district champions, three regional champions, an area championship and the state runnerup appearance. The Boomers were also district runnerup three times.
In addition, during his tenure, the Boomers won three academic state championships and also earned three distinguished academic achievement awards.
Shirkey’s said building relationships with his players was the highlight of his career.
“Over the years a lot of them called me Dad,” he said. “And even though a lot of them are grown with children of their own, they are still my guys and always will be.
“I enjoyed watching them grow as young men and still love to see them at the games. I loved the intensity of the games, but getting to see all the past players at the end of a match was one of my favorite parts.”
Shirkey has been selected as an All-State coach three times, including this year (All-State games will be June 10 at Newcastle), and coached 20 All-State players. Twelve of his players went on the participate at the college level, a number that could still grow a bit.
Shirkey, a captain with the Woodward Fire Department, said he has no plans to coach anywhere else, but “will always be around supporting Woodward soccer.”
Woodward Athletic Director David Norton praised Shirkey’s work with the soccer program.
“I appreciate all of the hard work that J.P. Shirkey and his staff put into the boys soccer program,” Norton said. “He’s worked every day to be a champion on and off the field and his work is appreciated.
“Coach Shirkey will always be a valued member of the Woodward High School family.”
Norton said the search for the next coach is underway.
