Woodward split a pair of District 4A-2 title games at Boomer Fieldhouse on Thursday night.
Woodward's girls opened the evening with a dominating 3-1 win over Clinton. The Boomers won their seventh consecutive match and finished district play with a 7-0 record. Overall, the Boomers are 10-4.
Clinton lost for the first time in district play since 2016.
The boys followed with a tough loss to the undefeated Tornadoes 5-3. Woodward's boys dropped to 10-4 while Clinton is 14-0. The Boomers had a six-game winning streak halted.
Both Woodward teams will be home for the playoff openers on May 3. Opponents and times are still to be determined. The girls likely opponent is Ada or Madill, or possibly Cleveland depending on how the last games go in District 1, while the boys could end up facing Ada or Newcastle.
Averi Edwards opened the scoring for the girls just six minutes into the game. Woodward put it away quickly in the second half as Ava Long scored from long distance and Averi Edwards scored for 3-0 lead just three minutes into the half.
Clinton answered with one goal, but couldn't get anything else against the Boomer defense.
In the boys match, the Boomers led on three occasions but each time Clinton answered, then the Tornadoes scored the final two goals for the 5-3 victory.
Jackson Heckart had a pair of goals for the Boomers and Aaron Fraire scored once. Fraire's goal gave Woodward a 2-1 halftime lead.
Area scoreboard
Thursday's games
Baseball
Fort Cobb-Broxton 12-11, Alex 0-1; Fort Cobb-Boxton 12, Ninnekah 0; Arapaho-Butler 10, Okarche 2; Calumet 11, Binger-Oney 1; Binger-Oney 18, OCA 0; Calumet 5, OCA 3; Hammon 21, Boise City 5; Weatherford 8, Cache 3; Canute 10-12, Burns Flat-Dill City 0-0; Mooreland 14, Pond Creek-Hunter 3; Mountain View-Gotebo 18, Lomega 1
Carl Albert 10, Clinton 2; Hennessey 1, Chandler 0; Lookeba-Sickles 18, Cimarron 0; Lookeba-Sickles 8-15, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0-0; Kingfisher 8, Duncan 7; Hobart 10-15, Fairview 6-3; Pioneer 10, Frontier 0; Garber 14, Waukomis 4; Guthrie 10, Alva 6; Hammon 4, Tyrone 3; Ringwood 12, Pond Creek-Hunter 4; Mooreland 11, Ringwood 4; Seiling 17, Waukomis 4; Leedey 8, Buffalo 0; Sharon-Mutual 20, Buffalo 10; Leedey 8 Sharon-Mutual 0
Softball
Leedey 12, Timberlake 0; Waynoka 15, Cimarron 7; Timberlake 12, Cimarron 6; Leedey 14, Waynoka 0; Timberlake 15, Waynoka 7; Leedey 19, Timberlake 0
Cache 18-20, Anadarko 11-0; Cache 12, Elk City 0; Canute 10-19, Arapaho-Butler 7-9; Arapaho-Butler 12-22, Cheyenne 1-12; Binger-Oney 17-15, Calumet 1-0; Binger-Oney 18, Sentinel 1; Canute 30, Thomas 3
Vici 12, Cherokee 0; Vici 8, Aline-Cleo 4; Vici 13, Seiling 7; Cheyenne 12, Thomas 2; Chisholm 11-13, Woodward 1-1; Chisholm 11, Clinton 1; Woodward 16, Clinton 4; Ringwood 16, Drummond 0; Merritt 22, Sayre 2; Navajo 16-18, Merritt 3-2; Navajo 27, Sayre 4; Minco 13-16, Mooreland 3-3; Minco 13, Ninnekah 3; Mooreland 12, Ninnekah 2; Ringwood 19, OBA 9
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.