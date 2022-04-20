Woodward’s girls completed a six-game sweep through District 4A-2 and won the district championship with a 4-1 victory at Clinton on Tuesday night.
Thessaly Pfeifer scored all four goals for the Boomers, who improved to 10-3 overall. Alexa Bell and Presley Pruett each had assists.
The Boomers have one regular season game left at Oklahoma Christian School next week, then will begin the playoffs against the fourth place team from District 1, probably Harrah.
Woodward’s boys dropped a 2-1 decision to Clinton on Tuesday and fell to 2-4 in the district. Depending on how other games turn out over the next week, the Boomers still have a shot at fourth place in the district and a playoff spot.
Woodward’s boys are 7-6 overall and will play at Oklahoma Christian School next Tuesday.
Tuesday’ scores
Baseball
Seiling 18, Woodward 8
Turpin 21, Boise City-Felt 11
Hammon 8, Buffalo 0
Hammon 12, Sharon-Mutual 0
Leedey 17-15, Beaver 0-0
Clinton 12, Kingfisher 2
Chisholm 7, Alva 3
Bartlesville 3, Enid 2
Canute 8-12, Burns Flat-Dill City 0-0
Cordell 7, Merritt 5
Elk City 11, Weatherford 1
Softball
Elk City 14, Woodward 4
Elk City 16, Weatherford 4
Weatherford 15, Woodward 7
Kremlin-Hllsdale 17, Waukomis 0
Hydro-Eakly 10, Cheyenne-Reydon 0
Granite 20, Taloga 2
Hinton 6, Okarche 2
Hammon 18, Canute 14
Girls Soccer
Woodward 4, Clinton 1
Western Heights 2, Classen 1
Elk City 2, Harding Charter Prep 1
Cache 5, Bethany 1
Edmond North 6, Enid 0
Kingfisher 9, Alva 3
Cordell 4, Cushing 1
Boys Soccer
Clinton 2, Woodward 1
Edmond North 2, Enid 1
Harding Charter Prep 2, Elk City 1
Bethany 2, Cache 1
Weatherford JV 6, Cordell 2
Monday’s scores
Baseball
Alva 7, Chisholm 6
Amber-Pocasset 16, Verden 1
Enid 4, Bartlesville 1
Calumet 11, Binger-Oney 1
Watonga 5, Carnegie 2
Cashion 9, Wellston 7
Waukomis 13, Cimarron 1
Clinton 11, Kingfisher 1
Elk City 10, Weatherford 1
Seiling 11, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 10
Garber 9, Mulhall-Orlando 2
Navajo 12, Hobart 2
Mangum 5, Merritt 4
Waynoka 11, Okeene 2
Oklahoma Bible 21, Oklahoma Christian Academy 20
Oklahoma Christian School 15, Hennessey 0
Pioneer 14, Timberlake 2
Softball
Arneet 14, Hammon 6
Shattuck 23, Beaver 0
Shattuck 17, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 2
Shattuck 14, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 1
Binger-Oney 9, Lookeba-Sickles 8
Hydro-Eakly 12, Canute 1
Hydro-Eakly 12, Hobart 11
Covington-Douglas 0, Pioneer 0
Covington-Douglas 12, Hennessey 11
Enid 6-11, Dover 5-0
Kremlin-Hillsdlae 13, Okeene 3
Leedey 7, Mangum 6
Okarche 16, Geary 15
Middle School Track
Western Conference at Kingfisher
Woodward results
Girls
800 – 4, Khloe Clemence, 2:38.70.
100 – 2, Taylor Floyd, 13.69.
1600 – 3, Khloe Clemence, 6:09.35.
1600 relay – 6, 4:47.54.
High jump – 4, Lexi Mendell, 4-4.
Boys
800 relay – 4, 1:44.88.
800 – 2, Dathan Cstar, 2:19.54.
100 – 6, Ace Long, 12.72.
400 – 5, Ben Cheap, 57.93.
1600 – 2, Dathan Custar, 5:15.61.
1600 relay – 3, 4:00.05.
Long jump – 4, Ace Long, 17-7.
High jump – 5, Ben Cheap, 5-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.