KINGFISHER - Woodward will face Bethany Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for the Class 4A Area 1 regional basketball championship.
The Boomers, 17-7, reached the regional final by defeating sixth-ranked Kingfisher 39-38 on Saturday while Bethany, ranked 10th at 18-4, beat Mannford 52-25.
This will be a rematch of a game from the Jones Tournament in January where Bethany defeated the Boomers 62-60 on a last second shot.
Since then, Woodward has won 9 of 10 games behind a defense that has allowed under 40 points in all nine of the victories. In seven of those games, opponents were held under 30 points.
Bethany comes in winners of 10 of its last 11 games with the lone loss, ironically, to Kingfisher.
The winner will move into the area finals on Friday needing just one win to reach the state tournament. The loser drops into the consolation round on Thursday and will need three wins to reach state.
Woodward is looking for its first regional championship since 2018.
Weatherford and Cleveland are in the other Area 1 regional final. Weatherford is ranked fourth and Cleveland 17th.
Woodward’s boys saw their season end on Monday with a 72-47 loss to the 20th ranked Bethany Bronchos.
Bethany opened up a 35-14 halftime lead and controlled the game most of the way.
Jesus Cano led the Boomers with 17 points and Zach Chavez scored 12. Bethany had four players in double figures.
Kash Shipley added seven for the Boomers.
The Boomers finish with a 12-13 record.
