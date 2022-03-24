OKLAHOMA CITY - The Woodward girls opened play in the Northwest Classen Soccer Tournament with a 4-0 rout of Putnam City Thursday afternoon.
The Boomers improved to 2-2 going into a match Thursday night against Yukon.
Presley Pruett, Thessaly Pfeifer, Maci Edwards and Ava Long all scored goals for the Boomers. Averi Edwards assisted on the Pfeifer goal and Jiselle Hagemeier had an assist on the goal by Maci Edwards.
Woodward's boys open tournament play on Friday, also against Putnam City.
The tournament is being played at Taft Stadium.
