OKLAHOMA CITY - The Woodward girls soccer team advanced into the championship game of the Northwest Classen Tournament with a pair of victories on Thursday.
Woodward opened with a 4-0 blowout of Putnam City
Presley Pruett, Thessaly Pfeifer, Maci Edwards and Ava Long all scored goals for the Boomers. Averi Edwards assisted on the Pfeifer goal and Jiselle Hagemeier had an assist on the goal by Maci Edwards.
In the semifinals, the Boomers, now 3-2 overall, shut out Yukon 3-0.
Long, Pfeifer and Maci Edwards all scored goals for the Boomers.
Woodward will play El Reno at 5:30 p.m. in the finals. El Reno defeated Northwest Classen and Choctaw to reach the championship game.
Woodward's boys split two matches on Friday and will play in the third place game at 4 p.m.
The Boomers opened with a 2-1 shootout win over Putnam City, then dropped a 3-0 contest to Santa Fe South in the semifinals. The Boomers are 4-1 this season.
The tournament is being played at Taft Stadium.
