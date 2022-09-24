The Woodward High School Cultural Exchange Club is participating in the La Tomatina event on Thursday Sept. 29. The club is a student-led organization that meets at least once a month to learn about other cultures.
La Tomatina is a tomato throwing festival held every year in Bunol, Spain. People come from all over the world to take part in the World’s Biggest Food Fight. It began by accident in 1945 during a parade and it is held every year on the last Wednesday in August.
“The purposes of the club are to encourage Woodward High School students to learn about other cultures, study other languages, make new friends and help others. Also, the students are committed to helping any foreign exchange student assimilate to American culture by extending their friendship and support,” said Spanish and Folks Art teacher Dalissa Cruz, who is also the sponsor for the club.
The La Tomatina Boomers edition will be celebrated from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the south lawn at the high school. The cost per participant is $1.00 (includes drinks and snacks) and Parents’/Guardians’ permission is required.
“We decided to adopt this tradition and add a twist, water balloons. The proceeds of La Tomatina are going toward the event expenses and if there is any left over money, we use it for future events and projects. For example, every year we buy welcome gifts for exchange students,” Cruz said.
The next Cultural Exchange Club event is Pumpkin Painting and Pies on Oct. 6 at 4:30 p.m. at the school. Students gather to paint and decorate pumpkins. Then the school votes for the best ones. The winners get prizes.
