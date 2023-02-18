Woodward’s boys won their second consecutive district championship with a 43-37 decision over Elk City at Boomer Fieldhouse on Friday.

In the girls game, Elk City edged the Boomers 38-36 to win the district.

Both Woodward teams will be in action on Thursday in the 4A regional at Weatherford. The girls will play at 1:30 p.m. against Clinton or Weatherford in an elimination game while the boys face the Clinton-Weatherford winner in the regional championship semifinals at 7:30 p.m.

Caden Reid scored 14 points and Conner Price had eight in the second half as the Boomers held off the Elks. Kash Shipley added nine for Woodward.

The Boomers led pretty much throughout and opened up a 10-point advantage in the fourth quarter. The closest Elk City could get was four points with under 30 seconds remaining.

Kyle Martin added five points for the Boomers, Hunter Moseley scored three and Joshua Hagemeier and Carter Reid had two each.

Woodward improved to 10-13.

Cole Buie had 16 points for Elk City.

The Woodward girls started fast against Elk City and led by as many as 11 in the first half before the Elks tied it up 19-19 at the break.

The Boomers then went up seven in the second half but Elk City again responded and took the lead 33-30 going into the fourth period.

A three-pointer by Caylin Burton put the Elks up 38-35 and the only scoring in the last three minutes of the game was a free throw by the Boomers’ Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer.

Burton had 16 points for Elk City.

Thessaly Pfeifer scored 17 for Woodward. Jocelyn Treece and Douglas-Fischer each had five, Riley Moore four, Khloe Clemence three and Averi Edwards two.

The Boomers are 12-11.

Friday’s area games

Class B Playoffs

Girls

Arnett 65, Goodwell 19

Buffalo 54, Waynoka 34

Calumet 42, Burlington 27

Duke 26, Erick 22

Forgan 75, Yarbrough-Hardesty 39

Fort Cobb-Broxton 50, Ryan 49

Kremlin-Hillsdale 86, Geary 49

Shidler 44, Kinta 38

Leedey 50, Tyrone 45

Boys

Goodwell 55, Balko 18

Boise City 64, Forgan 52

Buffalo 56, Sharon-Mutual 34

Erick 40, Hammon 26

Leedey 50, Vici 34

Timberlake 62, Lomega 48

Springer 56, Lookeba-Sickles 48

Class A Playoffs

Girls

Velma-Alma 42, Canton 24

Shattuck 55, Covington-Douglas 53

Turpin 75, Hollis 46

Hominy 44, Summit Christian 31

Hydro-Eakly 40, Rock Creek 38

Waukomis 50, Laverne 44

Texhoma 48, Navajo 44

Thomas 63, Wetumka 51

Boys

Arapaho-Butler 48, Wellston 45

Texhoma 75, Canute 59

Carnegie 52, Rock Creek 48

Laverne 59, Covington-Douglas 33

Garber 60, Hominy 51

Turpin 63, Hollis 47

Ripley 47, Yale 28

Shattuck 60, Pond Creek-Hunter 59

Thursday’s games

Class B Playoffs

Girls

Burlington 51, Mulhall-Orlando 37

Geary 63, Cimarron 42

Erick 33, Granite 13

Shidler 67, New Lima 26

Lomega 84, Calumet 42

Dover 50, Kremlin-Hillsdale 44

Sweetwater 45, Tipton 22

Boys

Carney 62, Cimarron 59

Timberlake 62, Dover 46

Lookeba-Sickles 68, Maysville 25

Erick 35, Mt. View-Gotebo 33

Calumet 74, Lomega 47

Tipton 56, Corn Bible 39

Drummond 52, Southwest Covenant 43

Duke 70, Hammon 32

Sentinel 63, Granite 61

Kremlin-Hillsdale 50, Medford 39

Class A Playoffs

Girls

Turpin 59, Burns Flat-Dill City 31

Sterling 54, Cordell 40

Hominy 58, Prue 29

Olive 59, Okay 58

Rock Creek 52, Ringling 32

Thomas 40, Southwest Covenant 30

Waukomis 49, Pond Creek-Hunter 29

Arapaho-Butler 45, Velma-Alma 27

Canute 45, Hollis 29

Shattuck 43, Cherokee 39

Seiling 82, Covington-Douglas 17

Okarche 84, Coyle 37

Cyril 61, Texhoma 37

Frontier 56, Ripley 36

Oklahoma Bible 45, Laverne 42

Okeene 47, Strother 44

Boys

Turpin 67, Burns Flat-Dill City 55

Hominy 63, Drumright 56

Laverne 56, Woodland 47

Canute 66, Snyder 47

Wellston 61, Canton 45

Oklahoma Bible 50, Shattuck 47

Pond Creek-Hunter 81, Ringwood 53

Seiling 79, Covington-Douglas 36

