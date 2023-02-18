Woodward’s boys won their second consecutive district championship with a 43-37 decision over Elk City at Boomer Fieldhouse on Friday.
In the girls game, Elk City edged the Boomers 38-36 to win the district.
Both Woodward teams will be in action on Thursday in the 4A regional at Weatherford. The girls will play at 1:30 p.m. against Clinton or Weatherford in an elimination game while the boys face the Clinton-Weatherford winner in the regional championship semifinals at 7:30 p.m.
Caden Reid scored 14 points and Conner Price had eight in the second half as the Boomers held off the Elks. Kash Shipley added nine for Woodward.
The Boomers led pretty much throughout and opened up a 10-point advantage in the fourth quarter. The closest Elk City could get was four points with under 30 seconds remaining.
Kyle Martin added five points for the Boomers, Hunter Moseley scored three and Joshua Hagemeier and Carter Reid had two each.
Woodward improved to 10-13.
Cole Buie had 16 points for Elk City.
The Woodward girls started fast against Elk City and led by as many as 11 in the first half before the Elks tied it up 19-19 at the break.
The Boomers then went up seven in the second half but Elk City again responded and took the lead 33-30 going into the fourth period.
A three-pointer by Caylin Burton put the Elks up 38-35 and the only scoring in the last three minutes of the game was a free throw by the Boomers’ Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer.
Burton had 16 points for Elk City.
Thessaly Pfeifer scored 17 for Woodward. Jocelyn Treece and Douglas-Fischer each had five, Riley Moore four, Khloe Clemence three and Averi Edwards two.
The Boomers are 12-11.
Friday’s area games
Class B Playoffs
Girls
Arnett 65, Goodwell 19
Buffalo 54, Waynoka 34
Calumet 42, Burlington 27
Duke 26, Erick 22
Forgan 75, Yarbrough-Hardesty 39
Fort Cobb-Broxton 50, Ryan 49
Kremlin-Hillsdale 86, Geary 49
Shidler 44, Kinta 38
Leedey 50, Tyrone 45
Boys
Goodwell 55, Balko 18
Boise City 64, Forgan 52
Buffalo 56, Sharon-Mutual 34
Erick 40, Hammon 26
Leedey 50, Vici 34
Timberlake 62, Lomega 48
Springer 56, Lookeba-Sickles 48
Class A Playoffs
Girls
Velma-Alma 42, Canton 24
Shattuck 55, Covington-Douglas 53
Turpin 75, Hollis 46
Hominy 44, Summit Christian 31
Hydro-Eakly 40, Rock Creek 38
Waukomis 50, Laverne 44
Texhoma 48, Navajo 44
Thomas 63, Wetumka 51
Boys
Arapaho-Butler 48, Wellston 45
Texhoma 75, Canute 59
Carnegie 52, Rock Creek 48
Laverne 59, Covington-Douglas 33
Garber 60, Hominy 51
Turpin 63, Hollis 47
Ripley 47, Yale 28
Shattuck 60, Pond Creek-Hunter 59
Thursday’s games
Class B Playoffs
Girls
Burlington 51, Mulhall-Orlando 37
Geary 63, Cimarron 42
Erick 33, Granite 13
Shidler 67, New Lima 26
Lomega 84, Calumet 42
Dover 50, Kremlin-Hillsdale 44
Sweetwater 45, Tipton 22
Boys
Carney 62, Cimarron 59
Timberlake 62, Dover 46
Lookeba-Sickles 68, Maysville 25
Erick 35, Mt. View-Gotebo 33
Calumet 74, Lomega 47
Tipton 56, Corn Bible 39
Drummond 52, Southwest Covenant 43
Duke 70, Hammon 32
Sentinel 63, Granite 61
Kremlin-Hillsdale 50, Medford 39
Class A Playoffs
Girls
Turpin 59, Burns Flat-Dill City 31
Sterling 54, Cordell 40
Hominy 58, Prue 29
Olive 59, Okay 58
Rock Creek 52, Ringling 32
Thomas 40, Southwest Covenant 30
Waukomis 49, Pond Creek-Hunter 29
Arapaho-Butler 45, Velma-Alma 27
Canute 45, Hollis 29
Shattuck 43, Cherokee 39
Seiling 82, Covington-Douglas 17
Okarche 84, Coyle 37
Cyril 61, Texhoma 37
Frontier 56, Ripley 36
Oklahoma Bible 45, Laverne 42
Okeene 47, Strother 44
Boys
Turpin 67, Burns Flat-Dill City 55
Hominy 63, Drumright 56
Laverne 56, Woodland 47
Canute 66, Snyder 47
Wellston 61, Canton 45
Oklahoma Bible 50, Shattuck 47
Pond Creek-Hunter 81, Ringwood 53
Seiling 79, Covington-Douglas 36
