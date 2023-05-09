WEATHERFORD – The Boomer golf team finished seventh in the Class 4A state tournament that wrapped up here Tuesday.
Woodward carded 959 over 54 holes, finishing with their best round of 317 on Tuesday.
Oklahoma Christian School edged Heritage Hall by a stroke, 879-880 for the team championship. Cascia Hall was third, Elk City fourth, Holland Hall fifth and Crossings Christian sixth.
The Boomers were one stroke behind Crossings Christian.
Rounding out the field were Lincoln Christian in eighth followed by Cushing, Blanchard, Tuttle and Bethany.
Individually, Woodward’s Reid Williams tied for eighth with Nathan Womack of Elk City. Both shot 225 for the tournament.
Ryder Cowan of Oklahoma Christian was the individual medalist with a 203.
Other Woodward scores were Cole Parker (233), Michael Logan (252), Jack Case (254) and Zane Waibel (261).
This was the second straight appearance for the Boomers in the state tournament.
