Woodward outscored Cache 13-2 in the final 2:03 of the game to defeat the Bulldogs 74-63 in high school basketball at Boomer Fieldhouse on Friday.
The win puts the Boomers at 4-3 going into the holiday break.
With the game tied at 61, Jack McClung scored from in close to put the Boomers ahead to stay 63-61. Woodward reeled off eight more points to go up 71-61 before Cache scored again.
Until the final two minutes the game was back and forth.
Cache led by as many as nine in the first half and the Boomers had leads of five points on several occasions in the third and early fourth quarters.
Coltyn Semmel delivered a huge game for the Boomers with 28 points and had big plays on both ends of the floor.
Max Cheap added 15 points and Rylan Cope was in double figures with 11 points. McClung scored nine.
Cache saw its four-game winning streak snapped and is 4-2.
In the girls game, Cache used a 15-0 run over the third and early fourth quarters to pull away from the Boomers and win 56-43
Woodward had a 34-29 lead in the third period, but the Bulldogs scored the next 15 points to lead 44-34.
Eight points was the closest the Boomers could get in the fourth period.
Thessaly Pfeifer led the Boomers wite 13 points and Ava Long had nine. Payton Rowley and Caroline Price each added five points.
Woodward lost its third consecutive game and takes a 4-3 record into the break.
The Boomers have a busy week when they return in January, going to Guymon on Jan. 7, then the Wheat Capitol Tournament in Chisholm on Jan. 9-11.
