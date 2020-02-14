An 8-0 run to start the fourth period gave the Boomers a lead they wouldn’t relinquish as they defeated Guymon 64-54 at home Friday to complete a season sweep of the Tigers.
In the girls game, Guymon pulled away from the Boomers in the final four minutes to win 64-49.
Guymon’s boys held a 40-36 lead going into the fourth period, but the Boomers stormed back.
Rylan Cope hit a trey to start the run, then Zaine Farley scored five straight points and the Boomers led 44-40.
Guymon got within a point at 49-48 with four minutes left, but the Boomers rebuilt the lead, then hit free throws in the last minute to open things up.
The first three quarters were back and forth with neither team building much of an advantage.
Farley scored 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter and Cope had eight of his 10 points.
Coltyn Semmel led the Boomers with 15 points, 13 in the first half.
Max Cheap added eight points.
The Boomers improved to 13-8 with two games left in the regular season. This was their third win over Guymon.
In the girls game, Guymon got the season sweep in a game that was close most of the way.
Woodward trailed by three points at halftime, then briefly tied the game at 40-40 on Makale Floyd’s bucket with 2:42 left in the third period.
Guymon, though scored five straight to take the lead for good.
Masey Porter’s three-pointer with around five minutes left in the game pulled the Boomers within four at 52-48. But from there, the Tigers scored 12 straight points to put the game away.
Floyd finished with12 points and Thessaly Pfeifer 13 for the Boomers. Madison Gartrell had seven points.
The Boomers fell to 9-12.
Woodward closes out the regular season with games against Alva on Monday and Clinton on Tuesday before going to Cushing for the district tournament next Saturday.
