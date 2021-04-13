After three years as Boomer head men's basketball coach, Jeff Williamson announced this week he was resigning to take another position.
"I was approached a few weeks ago and after some thought, I have accepted the head men's coaching at Garden City (Kan.) High School," Williamson said. He will move to Garden City after the conclusion of the academic year in Woodward.
Garden City is a Class 6A school in Kansas and in fact one of the largest high schools in the state. The Buffaloes were 9-8 this past season.
In his three years, the Boomers went 48-28 and had their best year since 2014 in the 2020-2021 season, winning 22 games and advancing to the Class 4A regional consolation finals. Max Cheap, one of seven seniors on the team, was named to the OCA All-Star by Class team after averaging 21.4 points a game.
"When I look at my time in Woodward I cannot speak about our success without mentioning the young men that graduated: Blake Alexander, Bailey Rowland, Ethan Loflin, Coltyn Semmel, Jack McClung, Zaine Farley, Kaleb Key, Kenyon Lanham, Sam Bence, Bryan Pizarro, Caleb Landess, Max Cheap, Rylan Cope and Kevin Kornele," Williamson said. "Over the course of three seasons, these senior classes are the primary reason for our success.
"They handled themselves with class and dignity. They provided an example of professionalism for all the younger players in our program. All the young men that I coached at Woodward trusted me and trusted the process. I will forever be in debt to all my former and current Woodward Boomer basketball players."
Williamson's teams made strides each year.
"We were able to win a lot of games and I believe change the perception and culture of Woodward Boomer men's basketball," he said. "Over the course of three years we were able to renovate several portions of Boomer Fieldhouse, increase our win total each year and each year we received the OSSAA Distinguished Academic Achievement Award (team GPA of 3.5 or better)."
He leaves the Boomer program in pretty good shape with a number of upperclassmen returning, several with starting experience and significant playing time.
Williamson was selected to coach the All-State games this July and still plans to coach in the game. He was recently voted Region 1 boys basketball coach of the year.
