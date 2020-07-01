The Woodward County Commission will have a new face in January.
Clint White defeated incumbent District 2 Commissioner Randy Johnson in Tuesday's Republican primary election. White received 754 votes or 61.4 percent to win the seat. Johnson had 38.6 percent.
No Democrats filed, making the primary winner the new commissioner.
The same holds true in two state house races that affect this area.
In the open District 59 seat - Mike Sanders was term-limited - Mike Dobrinski gained 71.73 percent in the Republican primary to just 28.27 percent for Adam Masters.
Dobrinski will move on to the office as no Democrats filed.
In District 61, incumbent Republican Kenton Patzkowsky earned a second term with 55.77 percent of the vote to 44.23 percent for Kenny Bob Tapp.
Again, no Democrats filed in this race.
One of the big issues on Tuesday's ballot was State Question 802 which would put Medicaid expansion in the state constitution. It was opposed by the Governor and much of the legislature.
The question passed by less than 7,000 votes with the bulk of support coming from metro counties. Rural counties, including those in Northwest Oklahoma, voted no in the question in big numbers.
Final statewide numbers were 340,279 voting yes and 333,761 voting no.
It will be up to the legislature to find funding for the expansion by July 1, 2021.
Statewide, Todd Hiett earned another term on the Oklahoma Corporation Commission with 74.59 percent of the vote over Harold Spradling.
Veteran U. S. Senator Jim Inhofe easily won the Republican primary with 74.06 percent of the vote and will likely a big favorite over Democrat nominee Abby Broyles who won that primary with 60.46 over three other challengers.
Arguably the most watched primary statewide at least was the District 5 Republican Congressional race where Terry Neese and Stephanie Bice will go on to a runoff. Neese had 36.49 percent to 25.41 percent for Bice. Of the seven others in the race only David Hill broke 10 percent, receiving 18.98 percent.
Neese or Bice will face incumbent Democrat Kendra Horn, the only Democrat in Oklahoma's Congressional delegation, in November.
In some area school board races, Derek Carnagey defeated Daniel Manning in Laverne, Hannah Little Coyote defeated Zachary Nichols in Seiling and in Vici, Randa Hazelbaker defeated Troy Guthrie.
