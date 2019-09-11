The 10th annual White Trash Pasture Party is scheduled Friday through Sunday a half-mile south of Fargo.
Started by Steve and Debbie Stewart in honor of their son-in-law Chris Albert - who died in an oil rig accident in 2009 leaving behind two young children, his wife and many other friends and family - funds from the benefit weekend are used to help families in need when an oilfield accident or injury occurs.
The money raised from the 2018 White Trash Pasture Party was used to assist five families directly affected by an oilfield death (one) or injury (four) accident. Also, 20 children were sponsored at Christmas and 589 pounds of tab cans collected during the "Tabs for Saige" drive were donated to the Ronald McDonald House.
Some other goals for the fundraiser, the Stewarts said, are to:
• provide an opportunity for all children to enjoy the outdoor life of fishing, playing ball and hunting like Chris did. Our primary goal was to purchase or collect fishing poles, tackle boxes, bobbers, baseball gloves, balls, any item a child might need to hunt, fish or play outside in his honor.
• Promote our educational safety program "GET RID OF THE J.A.M. (Just About Me) Attitude. This program covers how work place accidents don't just affect you and what are the consequences and ramifications of not considering workplace safety and what those actions can lead to.
Entertainment on Friday night will be provided by the Jimmy Lee Jordan Band and the Bo Phillips Band.
Saturday's schedule includes ATV Mud Bogs, 4x4 Mud Bogs, Tuff Cars/Trucks, a Kids and Adult Dash for Cash through the mud pit, 12-volt battery car races for the little kids in their own mud pit and other kids games.
Also, Battle of the Badges Mug-O-War where area emergency departments compete in a tug of war event in the mud and Redneck Contests such as best mullet, biggest hair, best dressed redneck prom couple and more.
The Jake Bowers Band and Trett Charles provide the Saturday entertainment.
Sunday's schedule includes a church service with the Christian Motorcycle Association, ATV and motorcycle dirt drags and motorcycle bike games.
Cost is $20 for a weekend armband or $50 for a family pass (two adults and three children under the age of 18). There is no charge for 13-under or 65-older.
Free primitive camping is available.
You can find more information on the Facebook page at Stewart's Annual White Trash Pasture Party.
