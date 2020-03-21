While vigilant hand hygiene and social distancing is the best way to avoid exposure to COVID-19, it is critical that as we see this virus become more active in our local communities, people know what to do if they start to experience these symptoms, according to Newman Memorial Hospital Director of Marketing & Community Liaison Joey Burgtorf, M.S., CCC-SLP.
"Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, shortness of breath and fever,” Newman Memorial Hospital Emergency Department Physician Chris Fisher, M.D said. “They can also include general flu-like symptoms such as muscle and joint aches and pains. These signs and symptoms are on a spectrum ranging from mild to very concerning."
According to Fisher, people who experience these signs and symptoms need to stay home and isolate themselves for 14 days, essentially self-quarantine.
“You can start by preparing now,” Burgtorf said. “Make sure that you have over-the-counter medications on hand to ease symptoms and that you are prepared in the event that you need to stay at home for 14 days.”
If you are symptomatic, that means everyone in your household should be self-quarantined to the house in order to prevent further spread. The majority of people who get sick will just need rest, fluids and time in order to recover.
“For the most part, people who are showing symptoms should treat this virus with plenty of rest and making sure that they stay hydrated,” Fisher said. “Symptoms can be managed with over-the-counter medications.”
Any of the standard medicines that are used to treat flu and upper respiratory infections at home can help ease coughs, aches and pains. Some examples are Robitussin, DayQuil and NyQuil. People should be aware that some over-the-counter medications have fever reducers such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen in them. They should exercise caution not to exceed the recommended dosages by reading labels and acting accordingly, according to Fisher.
“They should call their local primary care physician to let them know what they are experiencing, but should NOT come into their physician office unless directed by the physician or staff representative,” Fisher said. “There is not currently a treatment for the virus, so if people come into their local Emergency Departments, they are only exposing more people."
According to Burgtorf, There is currently an international shortage of test kits and extraction kits available. Testing is being prioritized and even the labs processing the samples are prioritizing. This means that if someone is symptomatic of COVID-19 but not in a critical or emergency state, they need to stay home and self-quarantine. Extraction and test kits are being utilized for those who are requiring medical intervention and/or hospitalization.
"Emergency departments must be freed up to treat those who are having severe symptoms that are true emergencies,” Fisher said. “This includes severe shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, high fever that is not being controlled by over-the-counter medication, loss of consciousness, change in mental status or inability to drink fluids."
The hope is, few will get sick and there will be adequate personnel and supplies to help those who do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.