Western Plains Youth and Family Services will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new addition.
The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 6 at the offices on on 1213 W. Hanks Trail.
Lunch will be provided by the Woodward Elks.
The agenda includes:
Welcome and introductions by C. J. Montgomery, president of the Woodward Chamber of Commerce followed by remarks from Bruce Benbrook with the Stock Exchange Bank, Kevin LeGrand with USDA-Rural Development, Tyson Littau with Northwestern Electric, Brent Kisling with the Oklahoma Department of Commerce and Kevin Evans, executive director of Western Plains.
Organizers said the public is invited but you need do call ahead of time to 580-808-2006 so organizers can get a head count for lunch.
