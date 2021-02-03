Western Plains Youth and Family Services (WPYFS) is one of 21 Oklahoma organizations that are now finalists for the prestigious Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence (ONE) Awards, presented annually by the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits (OKCNP). Out of almost 19,000 nonprofits statewide, only twenty-one were named finalists.
Kevin Evans, executive director, of WPYFS said, “It is an honor for WPYFS to be named a finalist for this prestigious award. The recognition that comes with being a finalist is a credit to our staff, board of directors, and the children and families that we serve. The stipend that comes with being a finalist will allow our agency to strengthen the services that we provide. We thank OKCNP for creating this award.”
On April 24, 2021, finalists will join together at Tulsa’s Southern Hills Country Club to celebrate and hear the announcement of the 2021 ONE Awards winners. The event will be livestreamed on okcnp.org/one-awards.
Finalists are divided into seven mission categories and receive $5,000 with category winners receiving $7,500. On the night of the event, an overall winner will be awarded $10,000 and the title of Oklahoma’s Nonprofit of Excellence. In total, this year’s finalists will receive $125,000 to recognize the impact of their charitable work throughout the state. As of 2020, the OKCNP ONE Awards has given nearly $2 million to more than 200 Oklahoma non-profits.
Evans said “Being a finalist for the ONE Awards backs up all the hard work that WPYFS staff and board does every day. Delivering services to rural Oklahoma people is a unique and challenging experience. We are anxious to share the recognition that his award means with our supporters. The prestige that comes with being a finalist will raise our visibility and more people will become aware of the programs and services that we provide.”
Awards are presented in the following categories: Arts and Humanities; Community; Education; Health Services; Self-Sufficiency; Youth Development; and Transformation.
The finalists were chosen by the ONE Awards Selection Commission, a group of leaders from across Oklahoma.
“One Award recipients are selected for their excellence in all areas, from impact and service delivery to clients, to reputation, to internal management and efficiencies, “said
Phil Lakin, Jr., chair of the One Awards Selection Commission.
WPYFS is a community based non-profit organization that provides education, preventative counseling, emergency shelter, and juvenile detention services to individuals in need, focusing on children from birth to 17 years, with a goal of keeping the family unit together.
WPYFS is based in Woodward and provides services to a larger region through offices in Guymon and Laverne. WPYFS is a Certified Healthy Business, a designated youth service agency, and in 2019, was listed by the Oklahoman as the 25th best place to work in the state among small businesses.
To learn more about sponsorship opportunities or how you can support these amazing nonprofit finalists in the 2021 Awards, please contact Rob Gardenhire at:
rgardenhire@okcnp.org or (918) 340-7053.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.