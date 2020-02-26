Washington, D.C. – The office of Congressman Frank Lucas (OK-03) is now accepting entries for the annual Congressional Art Competition.
Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors an Artistic Discovery Competition, a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in each congressional district- including those who live in Oklahoma’s Third Congressional District.
The winner’s artwork is displayed for one year in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Additionally, the winning prize includes a trip to Washington for a reception and award presentation. The Second-Place artist will have his or her work hung in the Canadian County District Office.
The deadline for entries is Thursday, April 16th, 2020 by the close of business. For more information on competition rules and registration, please visit lucas.house.gov or contact Allison Litterell at (405) 373-1958.
