A safety was the difference in Classic Bowl XXXIV.
The West defense trapped and brought down Perry’s Caden Hall in the end zone during the third quarter of Saturday’s game at Boomer Stadium and held on for a 15-14 win over the East.
The East team had taken the lead earlier in the period on Hall’s three-yard touchdown run set up by Parker Smith’s (Covington-Douglas) interception and the extra point kick by Woodward’s Daniel Pinckard.
That made it 14-13 and the East defense got a stop on the next possession but Kolt Merrick’s (Sayre) 64-yard punt pinned the East on its own one-yard-line.
The safety came on the next play.
Defensively, the East turned away the next West possession, forcing an incompletion on a fourth and eight.
From there, Caden Hall led a drive that stalled out around midfield, in part due to a couple of penalties. The East elected to have Pinckard try a 60-yard field goal that came up short.
The West took over with four minutes left and ran out the clock. Jaden Hall of Balko-Forgan had a key first-down run to wrap up the win.
Both teams moved the ball well at times in the first half.
A halfback pass from Joe Jackson to Deondre Dunn, both from Watonga, went for 63 yards and a touchdown to give the East a 7-0 lead.
The West countered on their next possession, driving 80 yards in 13 plays. Jaden Hill hit Woodward’s Wyatt Pope for 26 yards and Merrick for 20 to highlight the drive. Carson Martinez of Guymon got the touchdown on a 4-yard run. Pope added the extra point.
Hall hit Hudsyn Hill of Hooker for a 23-yard touchdown late in the first half and a 13-7 West lead. The extra point try missed.
Jaden Hall was named the West Player of the Game and Slade Snodgrass of Kingfisher was the East Player of the game.
Halftime included performances by the Classic Bowl Honor Band and the Classic Bowl Cheerleaders.
Also, scholarship recipients were announced, including:
Girls golf: Gina Buller, Turpin
Boys golf: Grant Theurer, South Central, Kan.
Softball: Jolie Walker, Hammon
Baseball: Brett Griffith, Arapaho-Butler
Band: Kacie Penner, Fairview
Cheerleading: Gwynlynn Hannah, Turpin
Girls basketball: Adyson Arms, Okarche
Boys basketball: Peyton Hughes, Woodward
Football: Corben Klawson, Meade, Kan.
*****
Here are the football awards announced Friday at the awards banquet held in the Conference Center.
East Coach of the Year: Brian Severin, Timberlake
West Coach of the Year: John Higbee, Clinton
East Defensive Player of the Year: Joe Jackson, Watonga
West Defensive Players of the Year: Mason Massee, Laverne; Mason Price, Elk City
East Offensive Players of the Year: Ben Harmen, Cashion; J. J. Pippen, Timberlake
West Offensive Player of the Year: Jaden Hall, Balko-Forgan
