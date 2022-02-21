Woodward Main Street kicked off its first Women’s Brunch recently at Inclusive PT, Wellness & Pelvic Health.
Dr. Michelle Johnson, PT, DPT is the owner of Inclusive. Johnson gave a tour of the facilities and gave a short presentation about the services offered.
One of the primary services offered is physical therapy. Regardless of your diagnosis, Johnson will provide a comprehensive evaluation and a personalized treatment plan to help achieve your goals. She is skilled in treating a wide variety of musculoskeletal and neurological conditions.
Johnson has received special training to perform evaluations and assist in rehabilitation of pelvic floor muscles. Pelvic health dysfunction, whether it is pain, incontinence or pelvic organ prolapse to name a few, affects both men and women.
“Your pelvic floor is like a hammock of muscles that sits inside your pelvis with muscles that connect to your hips, back and groin.” Johnson said. “We have two different types of nervous systems, one is our voluntary movement in our arms like doing a bicep curl. The other is the ‘fight, flight or freeze’ aspect that we have no control over, which is partially controlled by past experiences and trauma experiences. The pelvic floor is different from other muscles in that it is controlled by both parts of the nervous system. We tend to hold a lot of that tension and remembrance of events in our pelvic muscles.
“Covid affects our nervous system and we know that because of it affecting our taste and smell. It also affects our pelvic floor. There are people coming out of the hospital, and they are having really bad urinary retention or just no control over their bladder. There are treatments available for these folks.”
Breathing and pressure management is part of relaxing tension in your pelvic floor and becoming more mindful of what your body is doing.
“It plays a great part in just helping us to relax our pelvic floor because it takes that tension away. Your diaphragm works in synchrony with your pelvic diaphragm. Most people tend to hold their breath when they stand up or sit. Just standing up can put 20 pounds of pressure through your pelvic floor.” Johnson said.
In Oklahoma, you can go directly to a physical therapist for care without needing a referral for 30 days, If it is needed for longer, Johnson will contact your provider or healthcare team for continued care.
For more information call 580-205-2035 or visit the website at www.inclusivewoodward.com
