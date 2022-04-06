Hunter Wellman won the at-large seat on the Woodward City Commission Tuesday night.
In a light, light turnout of only 313 voters, Wellman had 174 votes or 55.59 percent to 139 votes or 44.41 percent for veteran commissioner Steve Bogdahn.
That was the only race in Woodward proper.
In a school board race in the Sharon-Mutual district, Eddie White edged Brandon Spray by seven votes, 116-109 to earn a seat on the board of education.
In some other votes of note, Waynoka voters passed a proposition to build a new pool, but school district voters turned down a bond issue to build a new bus barn facility. Waynoka's city proposition was a 1 cent sales tax to fund a new pool.
Laverne school district voters turned down two proposed bond issues, one to build a new physical education facility and other district improvements, and the second a transportation issue.
Freedom voters turned down a proposed city proposition that would have eliminated voting for town clerk, instead making it an appointed position.
In Vici, Elwin Randall won the school board race over Billie Coldwater, 86 votes to 27.
