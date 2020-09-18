Over the past week, Woodward County has experienced 38 new cases of COVID-19. Close examination of this data reveals that 14 of the new cases are from institutional spread outside of our school community, and 24 cases are from community spread. If we calculate the 14-day rolling average of new cases per day per 100k population, without institutional spread cases, we are still in “Orange Level 1” based on the OSDH map.
Given the increase in community spread, the Regional Director for OSDH has recommended that Woodward Public Schools mandate masks, “as we know masks are known to reduce community transmission, especially if all parties are wearing masks.”
Based on this recommendation and relevant communication with stakeholders, Woodward Public Schools will maintain our “Yellow” protocols, with the addition of mandatory face coverings for teachers, staff, students, and visitors while in school and in situations where social distancing is not possible, beginning Tuesday, September 22nd.
There is nothing more important to WPS than the safety and health of our students, staff, family members, and community. We hope that implementing a mask protocol will allow us to keep schools open and our students in the classroom, enjoying the daily activities that their teachers work so hard to prepare for them. We are optimistic that following these recommended mitigation protocols will help increase the probability that students can have a safe and productive school year.
We greatly appreciate your understanding and support as we make this transition, and we will continue to communicate with you after the weekly report is published each Friday so that you can best prepare for your family.
Thank you for your cooperation and for your support of Woodward Public Schools.
